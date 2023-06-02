BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck resident has been displaced after a fire started in the basement of their home Thursday night.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a crew responded to the 1200 block of East Highland Acres Road around 8:09 p.m. on June 1 for a report of a basement fire with all residents already evacuated. After extinguishing the fire, the crew entered the home to find heavy smoke conditions and low visibility.

The root of the fire was found in a bedroom in the basement and extinguished.

One firefighter received a minor injury, but received treatment and have since been released.

Fire damage was limited to the room of origin with heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.