Bismarck resident wins $100,000 Powerball prize

A Bismarck resident is starting the new year off $100,000 richer.

The North Dakota lottery player claimed the $100,000 Powerball prize that was won on the Jan. 5 draw. The lucky winner bought the ticket at Horizon Market in Bismarck.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit it big with a quick pick ticket.

North Dakota Lottery Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy says the winner plans to use the money to pay off some bills and enjoy having a bit of savings.

Koppy says that 2021 was lucky for the area with over 200 people winning $600 or more and that this is the first big win in Bismarck this year.