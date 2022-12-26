BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s finally above zero degrees in North Dakota and forecasters say it’s expected to keep warming up.

Around here, residents are used to the cold but the below zero temps this last week are usually expected in January. The freezing temps and accumulation of snow due to the latest winter storm caused many people to stay home.

Now that we are starting to warm up people are excited to be able to venture outside without being miserable.

“Went around without my jacket on today. Just my vest and my sweater. So it’s nice. And I get to really just be out in the community again and supporting local businesses,” said Julie Mehlhoff, Pure Barre Owner.

According to the National Weather Center, the winter storm produced disruptions across the nation this holiday weekend.