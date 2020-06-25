Bismarck residents noticing higher water bills

Over the past week, social media has been buzzing with Bismarck residents discussing their water bills. People are saying that their bills seem to be higher than usual and they want to know why.

In 2018, the City of Bismarck did a study to find the true cost of utility rates, with the expectation that residential rates could increase. The changes started in 2019 but most residents hadn’t seen the bill go up to an unpayable amount.

“I water three times a week and that’s still 52 units and still 300 and some dollars a month,” said Bismarck Resident Jeremy Lang.

That is until now because 2019 was a much wetter year compared to this year’s drought conditions, higher water bills are expected to put an even bigger dent in some people’s wallets.

“We had watered and it was $300 which is a lot of money, but we were willing to pay that because we wanted a nice looking yard and we take pride in our yard. But had we continued on, it would’ve been $700 a month and there’s no way we’d ever do that,” said Lang.

The 2018 study used statistics based on 2017, another dry year like this one. The highest water production in one day in 2017 was 27.2 million gallons. And what they learned from that is that the infrastructure needed to keep a normal days water supply for everything else in the city turns out to be pretty pricey, especially during a drought.

“But what happens is we didn’t actually use that capacity or those needs for the storage in 2018 or in 2019. So when it’s used that infrequently it gets very expensive to have that infrastructure that we’re maintaining and that we had to construct to provide service to that peak need. And that is really why that highest rate or that top tier is priced the way it is to reflect the cost of service because it is used so infrequently,” said Bismarck Public Works Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose.

Bismarck Public Works is working on upgrading their bills to help people keep an eye on their water usage and compare it to other months and years. And if you’re still worried about your water usage there is an app you can get for your phone. It tracks things such as your sprinklers when they turn on and off as well as potential leaks in your sinks and toilets. Bismarck Public Works will be happy to help you set that up on your mobile devices.

KX News also did a comparison between Bismarck and Mandan based on the 52 units Lang says he uses a month. While Bismarck is up near $400, Mandan is around $217 for the same amount of units.