BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck City Commissioners gathered Tuesday night to hear the public’s concern over CO2 Pipeline safety in the area.

The Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association is opposing the location of the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline in relation to the city of Bismarck. However, the organization is requesting that it be relocated to a safer distance.

A major point of concern for the organization is the dangerous nature of CO2 — especially in liquid form. According to the organization, CO2 pipelines carry major risks, such as leaks, explosions, and potential environmental damage.

“What happens if a city crew hits this pipeline that is four feet underground?” asked Chad Moldenhauer, the owner of K and L Homes. “Is the city’s insurance going to cover it? There are a lot of unanswered questions, and that’s because Summit has been so uneasy to provide the information we need and what the true danger is to Bismarck.”

Summit Carbon Solutions spoke with KX News earlier this year saying the company plans to conduct regular tests along the pipeline route, and that the pipeline will be safe underground.