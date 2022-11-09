BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With this year’s first winter storm many people are rushing to hardware stores to pick up those last-minute necessities.

Ace Hardware has been busy with customers this week as people prepare for the accumulation of snow Thursday and Friday.

The most popular items are snow shovels and snow blowers.

Caden Rue has grown up in North Dakota and has some tips for those trying to decide between a shovel or a snowblower.

“So, if you have a big lawn like a big driveway definitely go for a snowblower but if you have a small driveway go with the shovel just so that you aren’t wasting a lot of gas,” said Rue.

However, if you plan to help your neighbors or family members clear out the snow Rue suggests going ahead and buying that snow blower to help cut down on time.