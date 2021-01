The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a garage fire in a duplex around 3:42 p.m. on Friday located on the 2400 block of Hoover Avenue.

In a press release, the fire department says the occupants evacuated safely and the fire was extinguished.

Fire damage was limited to one wall of the garage, and the occupants were temporarily displaced.

The fire department says there was smoke damage throughout the garage and to the interior of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.