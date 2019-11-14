Bismarck restaurant celebrates being named a place to celebrate

A Bismarck restaurant is featured on a list of dining establishments in every state that have been judged best in which to “celebrate an occasion.”

MSN’s news and information website named Pirogue Grille in Bismarck as the North Dakota representative on the list.

Located in the heart of the Capital City, the restaurant is a family-owned establishment that has been around since September 2005.

Owner Stuart Tracy said he and his wife, Cheryl, wanted to create a unique dining experience for people, so they took what they loved about their traveling adventures and brought them to Bismarck to create Pirogue Grille.

Tracy said the restaurant is a run like a well-oiled machine and that’s due to his staff being treated like family.









To see the MSN feature, go here.