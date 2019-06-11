Bismarck Retirement Communities Can Now Apply For A Liquor License

Bismarck – Your next visit to a retirement community could include something you may not have thought of, a mixed drink.

Plans are in the works for these places in Bismarck to apply for liquor licenses.

This after the City Commission recently approved a modification to the liquor licence ordinance, creating what’s called a Class-T licence for senior facilities.

The licence would allow approved facilities to serve alcohol not only to it’s residents on a regular basis, but also to potential residents and guests of people living at the community.

One — that’s already applied is Touchmark on West Century and we talked to the executive director about it.

“They come from their own homes where they’re used to having a social hour before dinner or having a glass of wine with a meal, having friends over and just because you move, you shouldn’t have to change your lifestyle to do that, and so we’re really answering a need or a want that they’ve brought to us”, said Tabatha Fletcher: Executive Director, Touchmark On Century.

She adds they will have a two drink limit per person and hope to begin serving drinks as soon as their request for a license is granted.