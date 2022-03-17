Winter may be on its way out, but it will never go away without one last bang.

As the snowfall melts across North Dakota, the leftover water begins to rise, causing damage to houses and businesses.

To combat this nuisance, Burleigh County Emergency Management has established a small sandbagging site for those who wish to protect their property.

There’s a minimal chance of any flooding that would require sandbagging at this time.

Still, it never hurts to be prepared — and as such, the city has opened the site for those few who are concerned about the situation.

The sandbagging area has been established in a small corner off of the East Bismarck Expressway, near the Missouri Valley Complex.

Here, all Burleigh County residents are permitted to take and fill as many sandbags as they need to defend against the dangers of flooding.

“We chose this location because it’s easily accessible, and we’ve utilized it in the past. Burleigh County has been receiving calls from residents with spring thaw flooding in their yards, especially window wells and landscaping issues. And higher temperatures are being forecasted until Sunday,” said Emergency Manager Mary Senger.

“By sandbagging key areas, residents are able to divert the flow of water from their structures to streams and storm drains, potentially saving a great deal on repairs.”

The sandbag area is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents are permitted to take their fill of bags and dirt, but those who wish to do so will need to bring their own supplies, as shovels and work gloves will not be provided.