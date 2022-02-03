Bismarck’s Sanford Health is expanding with a new addition to its walk-in clinic services.

Right now, the Bismarck walk-in clinic is downtown in the basement of the orthopedic clinic.

The new clinic will be relocated to the South Ridge Center and will have about 20,000 square feet.

The current location has eight exam rooms, but Sanford officials see the possibility of 10 or more additional rooms being added to the new space.

About 300 to 500 patients are seen at the walk-in clinic and now, more spaces will be available for parking.

“From a parking perspective, you don’t have to come downtown when you’re not competing with our orthopedic patients for parking in that parking lot obviously. It’s just the accessibility of driving,” said Sanford VP of Operations Fred Fridley.

The clinic will take 12 to 18 months to build and construction is set to begin in March.