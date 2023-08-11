BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck community came together to teach kids the importance of safety Friday at the Capitol.

The Bismarck Sanford Medical Center hosted its second annual Kids Safety Day.

Different organizations set up booths around the capitol grounds and had a range of activities kids could participate in while learning the best safety practices.

There was even a rollover simulator to show kids the importance of wearing their seatbelts.

“You know we’ve been seeing an increase in our ATV injuries. So, I would love it if everyone would visit that table so that kids can be more safe doing that. But otherwise, I think every table has lots of good stuff to offer. So, hopefully, everyone can check all of them out,” said Alyssa Preszler, the Sanford Health Bismarck Coordinator.

The event started at 1 p.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m.