Bismarck Santa Run Breaks Record for In-Person Attendance

The official tally of 623 in-person Santas participating in the Bismarck Santa Run on Saturday,

December 11 is a new race record. The 623 in-person Santas participated in either a 5K or One

Mile run/walk at the North Dakota State Capitol.

All of the proceeds to participate in the Santa Run go towards R.A.D.D. (Runners Against

Destructive Decisions). R.A.D.D is a running group formed with the specific goal of helping

people recovering from addictions by providing a healthy lifestyle alternative for those in

recovery and their families. The Bismarck Santa Run serves as the 501(c)(3) charity event that

funds R.A.D.D. and raises awareness for addiction issues in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

An event that was originally created by Judge Dave Reich and his wife, Ann, has turned into

something bigger than they could’ve imagined since its inception in 2014.

“It’s been an amazing day to see all of the happy faces and know that we can create joy for a

needy cause of people in recovery from addiction,” Ann Reich said. “We can surround these

people in recovery with that kind of love and support to say that life is good and there is joy

here.”

The Bismarck Santa Run hosted special guests this weekend that are involved in the movie,

Skid Row Marathon. Ben Shirley, a musician and character in the film, Judge Craig Mitchell, and

filmmaker Gabi Hayes flew into Bismarck from Los Angeles to be a part of the weekend.

They kicked off the Bismarck Santa Run weekend on Friday afternoon with a free movie

screening of the film Skid Row Marathon followed by a Q&A session with the musician, judge,

and filmmaker. The Friday Evening Program was free for people to attend.

“I’m thankful to come to Bismarck and share my story with you all,” Shirley said. “The most

important thing I want people to remember is that you are not alone in recovery. We are all in

this together. The addicts, their friends, and family are all in this battle together.”

Every year R.A.D.D. selects one individual who embodies the meaning of the program, is

dedicated to themselves and helping others in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The 2021

Beacon of Hope Award was given to local woman Tanya Dick. She accepted the award at the

Friday Evening Program.

“When Judge Reich had told me I was the recipient of the 2021 Beacon of Hope award, I was

speechless,” Dick said. “Thinking back to where my life was a year ago, I never would’ve

thought I would be receiving this award. I’m thankful for Judge Reich & his wife Ann, and the

R.A.D.D. family.”

The Santa Run & R.A.D.D. believes that holidays are a time of hope and this record-breaking

event will send a positive message of hope to those dealing with addiction. Amidst the darkness

of addiction, there are many success stories and the Santa Run celebrates those successes

every year.

The 2022 Bismarck Santa Run is scheduled for December 10, 2022