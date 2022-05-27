Bismarck is celebrating 150 years, and to honor the special year, the Capital City will be hosting the second history and mystery scavenger hunt for the entire community.

There will be six scavenger hunts throughout the summer, and Saturday, Bismarck’s will host one at Camp Hancock’s historic site on East Main Avenue.

All are welcome to come between 1 to 5 p.m.

The scavenger hunt will be conducted using a smartphone.

“You’ll come out, you’ll find each Beacon with the scavenger hunt has a little bit of tidbit of information historical information, we’ll have staff on-site that can answer questions,” said Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell.

After completing the hunt, participants will be given a golden ticket that they can use to enter some prizes in the fall at the Downtown Street Fair.

The Heritage Center will also be at the event to record oral histories and people’s connections to Bismarck. Those videos will go to the archives to remember this special celebration.

“Bismarck, this is where 150 years ago that this is where the railroad was coming through and the whole reason Bismarck is here is because of the railroad. Without Bismarck, this would just be countryside,” Campbell said.

Campbell adds the event will go on rain or shine. There will also be cookies and lemonade available.