Bismarck Scheels ‘adopts’ a class for Giving Hearts Day

Thursday is a big day for charities and nonprofits throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

It’s Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour long event, and Scheels in Bismarck helped some kids get in on the fun.

Over the last week, Mrs. Fetzer’s fourth grade class at Red Trail Elementary has been learning the meaning of giving back in preparation for the day.

And Thursday morning, they were surprised when they were presented with $10 gift cards each from Scheels.

But there was a catch.

Students had to pick from three local organizations to donate their $10 to.

“Some people might need help and maybe you need help. And some people might support you if you give back to the community,” said fourth-grader Jagger Neutman.

“We really think that it’s important to instill charitable features into kids and being able wanting to give back to the community and be apart of it,” Trevor Muth, the Marketing and Event Coordinator for Scheels.

The three organizations they were able to choose from were Brave the Shave, Designer Genes and the Bismarck Mandan Mentor Squad, formerly known as Big Brother, Big Sister.

Here is where you can donate: https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/