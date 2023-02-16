BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —The Bismarck School Board was planning on holding a special meeting on Friday; however, they have now canceled the meeting, because they found the new school superintendent: Dr. Jeff Fastnacht.

According to a news release, the school board would only hold a meeting if the board did not reach a consensus regarding the new superintendent.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the candidates and move toward their selection.

Dr. Fastnacht is currently the assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools and the former superintendent of the Ellendale Public School District.