Bismarck School Board approves Fall Reentry Plan

After debates and a public survey, the Bismarck School Board on Thursday approved a school Reentry Plan to begin face-to-face classes on August 31 unless directed otherwise by health officials, according to Renae Walker, the Director of Community Relations for Bismarck Public Schools.

The Board reviewed this week’s feedback from parents and staff.

Walker says of the 3,500 people who responded, most of them parents, the feedback below shows support for how each section of the plan was defined (4 or 5 points on a 5-point scale):

Face-to-Face Learning: 70.5% (in school, in-person learning)

Hybrid Plan: 65% (some in person, some distance learning)

Online-Blended: 66% (online; primarily off campus)

Distance Learning: 64% (complete distance learning; parents opt-in)

Sections in yellow on the Fall Reentry Plan presented to the Board on Thursday were revised or added since the draft plan was released earlier this week.

CLICK HERE for a link to view the final Fall Reentry Plan in its entirety.

Walker also says Bismarck Public Schools will require the use of cloth face masks when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.