BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday the public was invited to attend the Bismarck Public School Board meeting.

Several topics were on the agenda.

Here are some of the top ones discussed Monday night:

  • Update on Stepping into STEM.
  • Three people, one a senior at Legacy High School, updated the board on how the project is going. The project is helping explore different career paths in STEM.
  • Remodeling of four elementary schools. The board discussed what those schools want to improve and what the next steps will be.
  • 2023-2024 budget enhancement information was presented to the board.
  • The district recently solicited bids for the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project. They received bids from House of Color. A recommendation that will be presented to the board is to award the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project to House of Color over $93,000.