BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday the public was invited to attend the Bismarck Public School Board meeting.
Several topics were on the agenda.
Here are some of the top ones discussed Monday night:
- Update on Stepping into STEM.
- Three people, one a senior at Legacy High School, updated the board on how the project is going. The project is helping explore different career paths in STEM.
- Remodeling of four elementary schools. The board discussed what those schools want to improve and what the next steps will be.
- 2023-2024 budget enhancement information was presented to the board.
- The district recently solicited bids for the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project. They received bids from House of Color. A recommendation that will be presented to the board is to award the Robert Miller Elementary School Gym Floor Project to House of Color over $93,000.