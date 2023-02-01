BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The search for a new Bismarck superintendent is on.

Bismarck school board requested to have a special meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Hughes Educational Center. The purpose of this meeting is to select finalists for superintendent.

The search is due to Bismarck Public Schools’ current Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher announcing his retirement, effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Hornbacher has been with BPS for over 30 years, beginning his career in education as an instructional aide at Saxvik Elementary School in 1989.

Here are the finalists for the superintendent:

Mr. Brandt Dick

Mr. Dick currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for the Central Region Educational Association and Burleigh County Superintendent of Schools, a position he has held since 2022. Prior administrative experience includes serving as superintendent of Underwood Publics School, Underwood, ND from 2011-2022, superintendent for Hazelton- Moffit- Braddock, ND from 2008–2014, and secondary principal at New Salem, ND from 2007-2008.

Dr. Jeff Fastnacht

Dr. Fastnacht currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools, a position he has held since 2018. Prior administrative experience includes being Superintendent of Ellendale Publics School, Ellendale, ND from 2002-2018. He also served as Elementary Principal and IT Director in Ellendale from 1996–2002.

Mr. Tyler Hanson

Mr. Hanson currently serves as the Superintendent of Edgeley Public Schools, a position he has held since 2015. Prior administrative experience includes Elementary Principal in Bismarck, ND from 2009–2015 and Elementary Principal and Tech Coordinator at Edgeley Public School, ND from 2004–2009.

Dr. Shawn Oban

Dr. Oban currently serves as the Principal of Horizon Middle School, a position he has held since 2021. Prior administrative experience includes Elementary Principal and Fine Arts Coordinator in Bismarck, ND from 2009–2021.