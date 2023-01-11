BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck school board member got an earful at this week’s meeting, but she says she’s not going anywhere.

Emily Eckroth received plenty of criticism from parents and from fellow school board members at this week’s meeting regarding her conduct during a traffic stop that happened last summer.

People who spoke on the matter say Eckroth acted unprofessionally and disrespectfully to Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies who had pulled over and were questioning her husband.

On this week’s agenda, the board discussed a code of conduct and voted to censure Eckroth, which is a public reprimand.

“That goes with being an elected representative of the community you represent,” School Board President Jon Lee said. “There’s a code of conduct right when you get on the board, you’re aware of, you’re given a packet. You have to take that seriously.”

While the school board can’t remove Eckroth from her position, several people in Bismarck have now joined an effort to recall her.