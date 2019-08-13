Bismarck, Mandan school students, employees exposed to data breach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data Stream_1557349482684

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a data breach affecting about 18,500 current and former Bismarck Public Schools students and nearly 1,100 employees.

Mandan Schools have also been affected by the data breach.

Administrators say the exposed data involves a company that provides a universal screening tool to the district. Pearson Clinical Assessment officials say about 13,000 schools and universities were impacted nationwide by a breach that occurred around November 2018.

Pearson says the exposed data was isolated to first name, last name, and possibly date of birth and email addresses.

The district’s technology director, Tanna Kincaid, says Pearson recently notified school officials of the breach. Kincaid says school district staff will begin individually notifying affected families and students this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fuzz Butt Strut

Don't Miss