Bismarck schools amends tolerance policy on hate symbols

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Public Schools has updated an existing tolerance policy after a student asked for the Confederate flag to be banned.

Marianna Miller, a 16-year-old Black student, earlier told school board members that the flag should be banned because it causes distractions to the learning environment and makes some people feel uncomfortable.

Miller cited a recent incident in which a white student wearing a piece of clothing with the Confederate flag was confronted by another white student.

The amended policy allows teachers and staff to be more proactive in prohibiting items that can be disruptive, including clothing, symbols and messages that promote intolerance or hate.

