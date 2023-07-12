BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You may have heard making sure your child has a healthy breakfast is important to promote academic success. But when it comes to feeding our children at school, options may be limited due to challenges facing school meal programs in our state.

According to Bismarck Public School’s Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner, the program is having a hard time providing for North Dakota children in the way that it would like due to a current staffing shortage.

“With the shortage of staff, then, sometimes we have to limit our options that we give our students, which we hate to do,” said Wagner. “We really like to give them as many options as we possibly can, but if we don’t have the staff to do it then we have to start cutting back on some of our menu options that we give to them.”

According to Wagner, job applications to the program have dropped almost 50% compared to last year’s number of applications.

“We’ve had a lot more people retire in the last year,” she added.

Century High School program manager Marie Smith says they are going through a challenging period, but she makes sure that she gets the job done for the kids to the best of her ability.

“There are days where it’s like how I can make it? I can’t get any more efficient than I already am, but you know, you do and you make it work,” Smith said.

Smith enjoys her work and says she is able to build genuine connections with the children. She hopes the empty positions can be filled to help the children perform better at school and to provide them with multiple options that can make their day.

“I know what makes a difference in our day when you’re not thinking about your tummy. You’re not thinking about how you wish it was time to eat right now and how you didn’t get any breakfast right now, so they’re going to perform better in school,” Smith explained.

Smith encourages those in the community that are able to come and help to do so and help make a difference in the kids’ lives, and to make an impact on their future.

“I raised two kids, and those two boys were different kids when they were hungry as when they’re fed you,” Smith noted. “They’re just going to be happier and more balanced kids, so it’s really important program for their academic careers.”

Bismarck Public Schools officials say they are working hard to fill the open positions in the child nutrition program and also ensure nutritious meal options are available to students.