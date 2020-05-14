Bismarck schools wants your input on two online surveys — but you need to respond by Friday, May 15

Bismarck Public Schools is reminding district residents that Friday, May 15, is the deadline to complete two public surveys that will help determine the school district’s future plans and growth.

One survey is on the proposed five-year strategic plan for the district.

The other is on the district’s three-phase facilities plan. Phase one is the proposed construction of two northside elementary schools using existing building fund money.

To add your voice and opinions to the surveys, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/ under “District Announcements” and click the links.