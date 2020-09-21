Bismarck Schools warns of scam sponsorship calls for Legacy High

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Public Schools is warning people of a scam marketing call making its way through the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The caller, using an out-of-state number, claims to be selling sponsorships for Legacy High School. The scammer claims to be working with SportsMedia, a legitimate nationwide marketing agency.

However, SportsMedia says it currently has no one calling on behalf of Legacy High School and that the calls are phony.

Bismarck Public Schools has reported the details of one call to the consumer division of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

If you receive such a sponsorship call, or any call soliciting money on behalf of Bismarck Public Schools, you’re advised to call the school or school district to determine whether the call is real or a scam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

Teaching child abuse prevention

DSU wins big

Flight Club

WDA Soccer 9-19

Hannah Herbel

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss