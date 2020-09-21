Bismarck Schools warns of scam sponsorship calls for Legacy High

Bismarck Public Schools is warning people of a scam marketing call making its way through the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The caller, using an out-of-state number, claims to be selling sponsorships for Legacy High School. The scammer claims to be working with SportsMedia, a legitimate nationwide marketing agency.

However, SportsMedia says it currently has no one calling on behalf of Legacy High School and that the calls are phony.

Bismarck Public Schools has reported the details of one call to the consumer division of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

If you receive such a sponsorship call, or any call soliciting money on behalf of Bismarck Public Schools, you’re advised to call the school or school district to determine whether the call is real or a scam.