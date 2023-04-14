BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck just made a deal to sell off a great big structure from its Public Works site.

The city took bids to sell its nearly 17,000 square foot blue and white tent where city crews piled sand and salt throughout the year.

The winning bidder will pay $35,000 for the 20-year-old tent.

Public Works Director, Steve Salwei, says the department has been expanding, building a new fueling site as well as ordering a new tent.

“One may look at the structure and say, why do you need such a big structure? But we have many, many tons, hundreds of thousands of tons of sand that we have to purchase on a yearly basis,” Salwei said. “And we have to have that put in here in the fall ahead of time, we have to make sure we have the sand purchased ahead of time in case we get an early storm.”

Salwei says the winning bidder is a farmer and building contractor who told the city he expects to be able to take apart the massive tent and move it in just three days.