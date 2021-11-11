Bismarck Senator announces she won’t seek reelection in 2022

Bismarck Sen. Nicole Poolman announced she doesn’t plan to seek reelection next year.

Poolman made remarks to the Senate chamber Thursday afternoon, saying she’ll finish out her term, but after that plans to dedicate more time to teaching and her family.

Poolman also said the nature of politics has become toxic, even sometimes in the state legislature.

The District 7 Senator will have served 10 years as a lawmaker by the time she finishes out her term.

“I have a son with autism and an intellectual disability who will graduate from high school this spring, and his transition to adulthood will require more flexibility and more time from me. Maybe people call this phase of his life for children with disabilities ‘falling off the cliff.’ And I want to dedicate my time to ensuring that doesn’t happen to him,” Poolman said.

In addition to being a lawmaker, Poolman is an English teacher at Century High School in Bismarck.