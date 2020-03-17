Bismarck Senior Center Practicing Social Distancing

The Bismarck Senior Center is implementing changes to keep our city’s at-risk populations healthy.

The center has canceled all extra-curricular activities such as cards, bingo and tax preparation services.

It’s offering alternatives for those members who don’t feel comfortable going into the center for the daily group meal.

People who do decide to go into the center will have to stay as far apart as possible.

“When people come in for lunch we are having them sit at tables, only two people per table. Or bigger tables will have three. And then we want them to be at opposite ends so they’re not too close together, and then spread out through the dining room. We set up our rec room with extra tables so if we have overflow they can go back there,” said Bismarck Senior Center Executive Director Renee Kipp.

The center has also set up “etiquette stations” that include hand sanitizers and face masks.