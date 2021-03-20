Bismarck senior living facility raising money to fight against trafficking

A senior living facility is helping to put up a fight against trafficking.

According to the human trafficking hotline, more than 11,000 cases have been reported in 2019 and the numbers are steadily increasing.

In an effort to help fight against these rising numbers, Touchmark in Bismarck is looking to raise money by hosting a food drive serving loaded baked potatoes to the community.

All of the proceeds will go towards the 31:8 Project which is an initiative started in North Dakota to educate, inform, and find solutions to trafficking across the country.

“I think that a lot of people who live here, I know myself included, I didn’t think that was really a prevalent issue here in North Dakota so to find out that it is we all want to do our part to be educated and help support the efforts for those who are taking very big steps against it,” Life Enrichment Director Sambrea Loftis said.

Loftis says all potato orders must be placed by Wednesday and can be picked up on March 30th.

Orders must be placed by March 24 by calling 701-323-7000.

