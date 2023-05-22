BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Seniors in Bismarck had a chance to pick up a paddle and do a little back and forth on the court Monday morning.

Pickleball is a small-scale version of tennis, played with a ball similar to a wiffle ball. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health brought a few dozen senior citizens to the Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, where they could learn the ins and outs of how to play the game as a way to promote exercise and mobility.

“I think it’s easy to get lost in the time,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Representative, Katie Johnke. “I mean, we’ve been here 45 minutes, and the time has gone by so quickly, and so I think it’s one of those things where you can go do it for 15 minutes, then it does turn into forty-five minutes or an hour because you’re having so much fun with it.”

“I can’t run like I used to,” said Bismarck senior Judy Sperle. “I used to be a runner — I can’t run like I used to anymore, but this is still activity but more on a senior level.”