BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Cleaning for a Reason, more than 47,000 cancer patients have been served by 1,200 cleaning company partners since it was founded in 2006 — and now, the Capital City has a partnership that will help cancer patients in the area by cleaning their homes.

Bismarck-based organization Keely’s Cleaning Crew, began after owner Keely Graves needed a way to make money while also being able to care for her son, who was in and out of the hospital. Now, the business has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason — a nonprofit providing free house cleaning to cancer patients across the U.S. and Canada.

“I recently started a class in cleaning business fundamentals,” Graves explained, “and the founder of that, Debbie Sardone, started Cleaning for a Reason when her mother was struggling from cancer. And so it just seemed like a great fit to help our community out when they have helped me grow my business to the extent that it is.”

Through the program, cancer patients will receive a free cleaning once a month for two months. People can apply for themselves or nominate someone else on the Cleaning for a Reason website. If the program is available in their zip code, they are matched with a cleaning business.

“When you are able to clean for somebody that actually really needs the service and is so appreciative that you’re there because they can’t physically do it,” Graves stated, “it means the world to them, but it also brings us quite joy and gratification.”

Graves knows firsthand why a service like this is important — after all, having gone through the stress of having a family member in the hospital, she understands how much cleaning help can mean to some people.

“Having a sick child or family member or struggling yourself,” Graves stated, “it’s hard to keep up with the daily routine of life. And having somebody come in and do that service for you just takes the pressure off a little. And we hope to just be able to provide that service to those that are struggling.”

Graves says her business serves Bismarck, Mandan, New Salem, and the smaller surrounding areas.

You can apply for a cleaning, or nominate someone else in need of one, on this page.