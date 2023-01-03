BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When utility bills come into question, the cost of water is always a vital aspect to consider. And while the City of Bismarck does intend on making updates to the water utility rate over the coming years, they’d like to get the public’s opinion on them first.

The price of a water/sewer consumption bill is generally based on the number of units of water used per billing period. As much as we hate paying them, it’s an important service. A typical water bill includes not only charges for water and sewer consumption, but also water and sewer minimums, storm sewer support, and sewer backup protection.

The current tiered structure used by the City of Bismarck was originally established in 2018 and was reflected in 2019’s bills. But now, the city has decided that it’s time for a change.

“About four years ago the City went to a tiered payment structure and now we are examining how that structure is working for the City of Bismarck and its residents,” said City Commissioner and Public Works Utility Operations portfolio holder Greg Zenker in a press release. “This time around, we are looking at a few different options: a similar tiered fee structure, a smaller tiered structure, or ways we could potentially apply a flat rate approach to utility billing. At this point, staff and commissioners are at the beginning of what is going to be a conversation that is very much going to be driven by the input we receive from the community.”

In order to gauge the public’s interest in the new water programs, two informational sessions will be held in Bismarck over the coming months. The first of these meetings will take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Horizon Middle School Cafeteria, (500 Ash Coulee Drive), from 4:30 -7:00 p.m. The second will occur on Wednesday, February 1, in Wachter Middle School’s cafeteria, (1107 South Seventh Street), from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. These meetings are free and open for the public to attend.

Even if you won’t be able to make it to either of these meetings, there’s still a way to learn more about the situation and make your opinions heard. A web page focused on rate updates has also been created by the city, with information regarding how the city plans to move forward on changing the utility billing system.

The web page will also include a free survey that the public can take to share their thoughts on the situation, which will become available on January 30 and run through Sunday, February 12. In addition, a paper version of this survey will also be available at public events to help collect feedback.

“As Commissioners, we can’t stress enough how important feedback from our community is on this topic,” continued Zenker. “We don’t want to go through this process, make and implement a decision, and hear from a group of people who wanted to weigh in but didn’t. If you want your opinion counted and if you want a say in how we move forward, the survey and the open houses are your way.”

To visit the City of Bismarck’s website regarding the new utility rate updates, click here.