BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck has stated it hopes to begin plowing every residential road in the city by noon on Tuesday to help aid its 24-hour response to the previous week’s sudden snowstorm.

On Saturday, November 12, Bismarck plowing crews completed clearing snow on all emergency and major roadways — many of which required multiple passes with the heavy machinery to remain open. Due to the snow pile-up on residential streets, many of these areas require four passes to clean and leave driveways passable, thus slowing progress.

Currently, all snow removal equipment in the city of Bismarck’s force is active — including eight motor graders, nine loaders, and a variety of standing vehicles. Staff from other departments in Bismarck are also working to help with the snow removal.

Bismarck crews will continue their 24-hour snow response until all residential streets are cleared before transitioning to the snow-hauling phase of their operations. In addition, some crews will also attempt to further widen emergency routes and major areas after clearing residential areas.

It is believed that garbage and recycling will be conducted as normal. If vehicles cannot travel down roads, however, collections will occur the following week.

Bismarck has also noted that they are continuing to receive reports of property owners and residents depositing snow in streets, alleys, or on others’ property. This act is forbidden by the City and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,500 and up to 30 days in jail.

More information regarding the city’s snow removal operations, snow and ice plan, and more can be found by visiting the City of Bismarck’s website or calling the city’s Public Works department at 701-355-1700.