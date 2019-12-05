Bismarck Sets Minimum Standards for Landlords for the First Time in Over a Decade

The City of Bismarck hasn’t had clear cut standards for landlords since 2004. Fifteen years later, that’s become a priority, after community members raised concern.

KX News has an update on the conversation that began in March.

Minimum habitability standards are now officially adopted in the form of an ordinance in the capital city. It was a unanimous decision by the City Commission.

They require basic living standards be provided by landlords, like, a weather-proof living space, working plumbing, and heat that stays at or above 68 degrees.

And there are some basic expectations of tenants too. For example: keeping the apartment or home pest-free.

“I think these would be what most people, what most all of us, would have expectations for in a home that we’re living in, regardless if we’re renting or we own the home,” explained Community Development Director Ben Ehreth.

If you suspect your landlord is not adhering to the ordinance, it says to first try to solve the issue with your landlord and document it in a letter.

If that doesn’t work after 10 days, you should reach out to the city’s Community Development Department.

As soon as the ordinance is published in the Tribune, it will officially go into effect. Ehreth says that can be expected in the next couple of weeks.

