Bismarck shooting victim identified

Bismarck Police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting this past weekend in the 1600 block of Mapleton Avenue.

Reonardo Alexis, 26, Bismarck, was killed when he and a 29-year-old man were shot around 11:00 p.m. Sunday at the Mapleton Apartments.

After arriving on the scene, responding police found the two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

Alexis later died of his wounds. The 29-year-old male is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police believe the two were targeted in the attack and say there doesn’t appear to be a further threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation.