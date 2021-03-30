Bismarck shooting victim identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Bismarck Police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting this past weekend in the 1600 block of Mapleton Avenue.

Reonardo Alexis, 26, Bismarck, was killed when he and a 29-year-old man were shot around 11:00 p.m. Sunday at the Mapleton Apartments.

After arriving on the scene, responding police found the two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

Alexis later died of his wounds. The 29-year-old male is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police believe the two were targeted in the attack and say there doesn’t appear to be a further threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: Still windy but much colder

Seasonal Allergies

Fermented foods combat allergies

NDC MAR 30

College Volleyball

Soccer practice returns

Cole Horner - Surrey Track

Local man has severe reaction to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Krabbenhoft DOCR

Austin start-up wants to build on the moon

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

MCC Open

Principal Award

Remarkable Woman: Jeanette Reim may go down in history for what she found in McLean County

School Meals

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News