Bismarck sisters turn lemons into lemonade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two Bismarck sisters have started a business, LEMONADE!

Gianna and Aminah set up a stand with two flavors, original and pink lemonade.

Their goal to raise money for their bounce house.

So, the girls stood in front of their houses, making cups of ice cold lemonade for two dollars a pop.

Their parents say it’s a great lesson in entrepreneurship, and learning what it’s like to work for yourself.

“We started off with wanting to teach them about entrepreneurship. And starting off wanting to own a business, start a business instead of looking to work for someone. We’re trying to teach that lesson as early as possible. a lemonade stand is something we always liked to do or wanted to do when we were younger and we have the opportunity to let them do it. So there you go,” shares the Adams family.

The girls say they want to continue selling lemonade because they had a lot of fun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

COVID-19 Update 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-6"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge