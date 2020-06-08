Bismarck sisters turn lemons into lemonade

Two Bismarck sisters have started a business, LEMONADE!

Gianna and Aminah set up a stand with two flavors, original and pink lemonade.

Their goal to raise money for their bounce house.

So, the girls stood in front of their houses, making cups of ice cold lemonade for two dollars a pop.

Their parents say it’s a great lesson in entrepreneurship, and learning what it’s like to work for yourself.

“We started off with wanting to teach them about entrepreneurship. And starting off wanting to own a business, start a business instead of looking to work for someone. We’re trying to teach that lesson as early as possible. a lemonade stand is something we always liked to do or wanted to do when we were younger and we have the opportunity to let them do it. So there you go,” shares the Adams family.

The girls say they want to continue selling lemonade because they had a lot of fun.