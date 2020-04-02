Bismarck snow crews working on emergency routes, major streets

The Bismarck Roads and Streets Department began spring snow plowing Thursday, starting at noon clearing snow emergency routes and major arterial streets.

In a news release, the department also reminded Bismarck residents that shoveling snow into the street is prohibited by city ordinance as it creates a traffic hazard. Fines could be as high as $1,500 and 30 days in jail.

The city also passed along other notes regarding the April accumulations:

Mailbox Clearance: “It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.”

Adopt a Hydrant: “With the recent snow event, we are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by ‘adopting’ a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most.”

Dumpsters: “It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it sits in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.”

For more information on city snow removal, you can visit the city of Bismarck Snow Removal Information page.