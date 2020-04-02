Bismarck snow crews working on emergency routes, major streets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: File photo of Bismarck snow plow.

The Bismarck Roads and Streets Department began spring snow plowing Thursday, starting at noon clearing snow emergency routes and major arterial streets.

In a news release, the department also reminded Bismarck residents that shoveling snow into the street is prohibited by city ordinance as it creates a traffic hazard. Fines could be as high as $1,500 and 30 days in jail.

The city also passed along other notes regarding the April accumulations:

Mailbox Clearance: “It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.”

Adopt a Hydrant: “With the recent snow event, we are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by ‘adopting’ a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most.”

Dumpsters: “It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters.  The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it sits in order to be emptied.  The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.”

For more information on city snow removal, you can visit the city of Bismarck Snow Removal Information page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Whiting Petroleum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whiting Petroleum"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge