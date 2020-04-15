Bismarck spring clean up week canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to COVID-19 concerns, last night Bismarck City Commissioners unanimously voted to cancel spring cleanup week. Instead, the city is offering free access to the landfill.

Next week, April 20 through the 25, Bismarck residents can drop off their unwanted materials at the city landfill. Things like appliances, tree debris, tires, and trash are things the landfill is taking. The city’s service operations director says it’s important to keep everyone protected during this time.

“We’re living in unprecedented times with this pandemic so we’re just all trying to get through this as best we can and, you know, the services we provide to the citizens are important and we want to make sure we can continue to do that,” said Jeff Heintz, Director of Public Works for Service Operations for Bismarck.

Heintz says the landfill is accepting electronics but not paint. For more information go here.