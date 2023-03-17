MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Northwoods League team, Minot Hot Tots, announced that they have added more talent to their roster.

According to a news release, two pitchers from Bismarck State College (BSC) are coming to Minot to join the high-quality athletes, and one in-field and out-field player from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina.

Carson Zimmel and Kayden Camacho are natives of Minnesota that will find themselves on the mound this summer. Michael (Thomas) Rollauer, from Atlanta, GA, will find himself in the field as well.

Carson Zimmel is a freshman who plays in the infield for BSC but will be a right-handed pitcher for the Hot Tots. Zimmel has already played a little in the state through some exhibition games in the fall.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the first season of the Hot Tots! I got my first glimpse of college baseball this year in North Dakota and continuing that throughout the summer is going to be a blast,” Zimmel said. “I’m looking forward to playing in front of the great fans of Minot. Let’s go Tots!”

Kayden Camacho is also a freshman pitcher from BSC. Camacho is excited about the opportunity that comes with playing summer baseball.

“It’s been a goal of mine to play in the Northwoods League for a few years now, so I’m really excited for this opportunity to play for the Hot Tots this summer,” Camacho said. “I look forward to the competitiveness and playing every day.”

“I’m excited to get Carson and Kayden on our staff. Having been in Bismarck a few summers and seeing the development that goes on in that program, I know we are going to be getting two impact arms that will have successful college careers,” said Coach Mitchel Gallagher. “Definitely looking forward to bringing these two on board!”

Rollauer is ready to keep playing baseball during the summer.

“I’m really excited to play up in the Northwoods. I’ve heard really great things about the league and I’m excited to play a lot of games,” said Rollauer. “I’m also really excited to play up in Minot, and I’ve heard great things, and I can’t wait to experience that part of the country.”

Gallagher believes that he found a great player to add depth to different areas of the field.

“Thomas is the prototypical player I’ve been looking for this summer. High energy, loves to be at the ball field, and the kid can rake,” Gallagher said. “A utility player that can float to most positions, and as competitive as they come.”

Fans can get information about tickets and getting involved by visiting the Hot Tots website.