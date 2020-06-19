Bismarck State College awarded funding for digital Ag program

Last week, Bismarck State College was awarded nearly $500,000 from the USDA. This funding will support hands-on education and workforce training for students interested in agriculture careers.

BSC will use the money to create an online, eight-credit certificate of completion program.

The class will develop students in the areas of applicator equipment operation, crop production, applied math and precision agriculture. The Associate Professor of Agriculture says this grant is important because there are a lot of opportunities working in ag.

“If somebody is unsure of what they wanna do but they have experience maybe working with heavy equipment or perhaps they’re coming out of high school and not quite certain they want in college right away, this is a really great starting point,” said Lindsey Novak.

The online classes will begin fall of 2021.