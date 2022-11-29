BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck State College’s campus is growing once again.

College leaders say they’re making room for a training center for future tech jobs.

On Tuesday morning, school leaders broke ground on the new Polytechnic Education Center. It will be 88,000 square feet and will focus on programs like automation, robotics, and industrial projects.

Four years ago, the state legislature tasked Bismarck State College with becoming the state’s polytechnic school and allocated $38 million last year to build the new center.

“This isn’t about four-year degrees anymore, it’s about certifications and part of this real-world, hands-on, team-based learning is there are over 100 certificates you can earn at Bismarck State College,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

“We don’t need to create traditional classrooms. We don’t need to create the traditional labs,” BSC President Doug Jensen said. “We’re going to have large flex spaces where you’re going to see industry working side by side on real projects.”

Right now, Jensen says they’re finalizing bids for construction, but he expects the new center will be ready to open to students in the fall of 2024.