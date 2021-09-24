Bismarck State College celebrates Oktoberfest

An annual festival celebrated in Germany has returned to the campus of Bismarck State College.

Friday, the spirit of the holiday was brought to campus by the student life group serving up root beer floats.

The assistant of Student Life says some of the student population is made up of German and Scandinavian backgrounds.

The root beer served in the floats originates from the year 1919.

“It just brings in the fall, a lot of fall themes, it brings in the culture of Germany. They do pretzel and beer, we can’t do beer, of course, we do root beer floats,” Sarah Gibson said.

While there was fun to be had at the school, the annual Oktoberfest scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Between work on Main Street and at Dykshoorn Park, the organizers decided to wait one more year to bring back the October celebration.