Bismarck State College Extends Spring Break Following the Governor’s Sunday Night Press Conference

After North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation, Bismarck State College extended its spring break, through Wednesday, March 25th.

After that, most courses will be administered remotely through Sunday, April 5th.

BSC will remain open and daily operations will continue. Students will find details in their campus email and at bismarckstate.edu/coronavirus.

As this situation evolves, the BSC officials say, this date may change. The college says it will provide regular and ongoing communication to students, employees and the public.