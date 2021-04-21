Bismarck State College holds student life event

We are now more than 14 months into the pandemic, and for some college students, that’s half of their college career. This leaves some students feeling like they’re missing out on that college experience.

Wednesday, Bismarck State College put on a renaissance carnival to celebrate the work students have done this past school year.

Events such as balloon animals, ax throwing, and, of course, the polka police, gave the students a sense of community after a year of isolation.

The event intended to create as “normal” of a scene as possible, while still following CDC guidelines.

Students such as Cassandra Perman were eager to get out and spend some time with their fellow students.

She said, “We’re starting to, you know, get the vaccines out and we’re starting to get back into the college thing. It’s really cool that we get to do this carnival thing again.”

The event was free for BSC students, and is the biggest student life event of the school year.