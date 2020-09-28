Bismarck State College hosting testing events on a weekly basis

Bismarck State College students and staff have direct access to free COVID-19 testing every week.

Each and every Monday, 100 students and staff have the opportunity to test on campus.

In the first two testing events, the school says testing was 50/50 between teachers and students, but this week school officials say they saw more students signing up.

KX spoke with the Vice President of Student Affairs who says having direct access is beneficial.

“What a great opportunity for our students for one not have to travel by car or wait in line. It’s a small disruption to maybe their courses or something so. To be able to have it on campus so they don’t have to travel or wait off campus has been phenomenal for our student body to have the ability to tests,” said Kaylyn Bondy.

The testing event is a partnership between the North Dakota National Guard and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.