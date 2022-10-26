BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck State College hosted its annual Fall Career Fair Wednesday at the National Energy Center of Excellence.

BSC hosted more than 90 employers looking to add new employees to their workforce.

Officials say this gives students a chance to see all the different employers across the state and what kinds of jobs are out there before they graduate.

It also gives students a head start by meeting companies face-to-face rather than just sending a resume online.

“So, this is a chance for students to actually get in, get a job, and have things moving forward, whereas if you are applying online you may be one of a dozen, two dozen, or three dozen. But here you are face-to-face, you already know the employers, you know their HR people and you’re already one step ahead of other individuals who are trying to apply for similar jobs,” said Josh Randolph, director of career advising/counseling at BSC.

BSC officials also say some companies conducted interviews Wednesday and will continue interviewing Thursday.