Bismarck State College opening this fall with safety precautions

Bismarck State College is set to open for the fall semester. They just received $2.4 million in COVID Crisis Care funding to help make the campus safe for students to return.

Classroom accommodations will include new technology to allow hybrid classes to minimize the number of students gathered together. Students will be asked to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations. The college also has isolation plans in place should a student test positive for the virus. We spoke to the President of BSC who says even though the pandemic has put things on hold, students can still pursue an education.

“I think our enrollments are going to be strong this fall as students find that they want to stay close to home and still continue their education. Stay on track, you know. One of the things we say around here is the world may be on pause, but your education doesn’t have to be,” said Skogen.

Students began returning to campus on June 15, and the college will be fully open by early August.

