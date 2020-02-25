Bismarck State College president search down to 5 finalists

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota University System officials say five finalists have been selected in the search for a new president at Bismarck State College.
The candidates are scheduled to visit the campus for interviews on the week of March 2-5. They are:
- Clark Harris, special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College
- Douglas Jensen, president and CEO at Rock Valley College
- Philip Klein, dean of health and public safety at South Piedmont Community College
- Joan Poor, executive director of Slack Farms Foundation, Inc.
- Richard Sax, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.