BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We are living in the future. Robots, cell phones, and virtual reality simulators are now a part of our everyday life.

It’s no secret that technology has significantly advanced in the last 20 years. Nowhere is that clearer than in the case of artificial intelligence, including programs like Chat GPT.

Chat GPT is the latest chatbot released from the Elon Musk-founded OpenAI foundation.

The text-generating AI bot can answer almost anything you ask it, from simple questions to quantum mechanics. It could even be used to write a full news story, just like this one.

Professors at Bismarck State College are already preparing for the bot to influence their students’ work in the classroom.

Michael Tomanek, the associate professor of English at BSC, says the bot works, but it’s not always accurate and can give generic and uncreative responses.

As if to prove the point, Tomanek used Chat GPT to write his own class syllabus.

“I’m certain there are students out there that will, are, or have written papers with it,” he stated.

Although using Artificial Intelligence for classwork is not technically plagiarism, it is considered to be academic dishonesty.

But how can you determine if something is written by a bot or by a student? There are apps and programs that are able to tell the difference, but Tomanek says that a professor should be able to tell the voice of the student and how they write.

“We’ve had plagiarism checkers for years,” said Tomanek, “but the biggest plagiarism checker is ourselves. You read something that either doesn’t seem like the student who you’ve been working with, or you get to the middle of a paper and there’s a sudden change in voice.”

However, Tomanek believes there are still uses for Chat GPT in the classroom. He uses the chatbot in an effort to show students how the technology works.

“If it were a literature class,” explained Tomanek, “you could ask it a question because it knows plenty about published texts. If you ask it about the themes, it’ll tell you about the themes. It would be a good activity to have the bot answer these questions or make these statements, and then have the students not only fact-check and correct them, but also analyze them at a rhetorical level and find out proper uses for this type of information.”

It’s clear that there are advantages and disadvantages to using Chat GPT for work or in the classroom, but Tomanek thinks that overall, it’s a knock against our own capabilities.

“Binging Netflix is so much more popular than sitting down and reading a novel for the afternoon,” continued Tomanek. “There’s so much in the critical thought process that we’ve lost because of that. And now you add writing to that. The minute you take reading and writing for granted, everybody loses.”

A message written by the chatbot itself on the topic states the following:

“Chat GPT can be a valuable tool in both the classroom and workplace. It is up to educators, employers, and individuals to weigh the pros and cons, and decide whether Chat GPT is the right solution for their specific needs. As with any technological advancement, it is important to use it mindfully and responsibly.”

To learn more about Chat GPT and get access to it yourself, head to its website.