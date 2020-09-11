Bismarck State College seeing COVID-19 cases on campus

Bismarck State College is now in its third week of classes and has already seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, two students on campus have COVID-19, and 18 who commute there have it as well.

The school has since created a dashboard that is updated daily with case information.

Students can also report their case to the school directly online which will connect them with a caseworker.

“This person would walk them through all of the steps and engage the individuals in the residence halls and move them successfully and so it can depend on each situation for a student. But really that caseworker is able to kick off the protocol depending on the student’s specific situation,” shared Kaylyn Bondy, Vice President of Student Affairs at BSC.

BSC is also beginning a weekly testing event. It will take place every Monday on campus to offer students and staff access to free testing.