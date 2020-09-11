Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck State College seeing COVID-19 cases on campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck State College is now in its third week of classes and has already seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, two students on campus have COVID-19, and 18 who commute there have it as well.

The school has since created a dashboard that is updated daily with case information.

Students can also report their case to the school directly online which will connect them with a caseworker.

“This person would walk them through all of the steps and engage the individuals in the residence halls and move them successfully and so it can depend on each situation for a student. But really that caseworker is able to kick off the protocol depending on the student’s specific situation,” shared Kaylyn Bondy, Vice President of Student Affairs at BSC.

BSC is also beginning a weekly testing event. It will take place every Monday on campus to offer students and staff access to free testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Burlington Boutique

Healthcare Heroes

Coin Shortage Update

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/11

Sunrise Renovations

Rent Bridge

9/11 in Bismarck

Art Grant

Special Gift

Minot AFB 9/11 Memorial

This is shaping up to be a historic hurricane season and we're only halfway through

Amber's Friday Morning OneMinuteForecast 9/11

Friday's Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with small shower chances

FURRY FRIDAY 9-11

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Williston Approves Drone Program

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss